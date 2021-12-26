What channel is Bills vs. Patriots on and what is game time for Week 16

The New England Patriots are coming off a loss, and they will match up against the Buffalo Bills for the second time in their last three games on Sunday.

New England had an extra day to prepare after playing on Saturday last weekend, but they lost 27-17 on the road to the Indianapolis Colts to snap a seven-game winning streak. The Patriots remain one of the top defenses in the NFL, and they rank No. 3 in opponent yards per play.

Buffalo beat the Carolina Panthers 31-14 in their last time out, and they will look for revenge on the Patriots as the Bills lost 14-10 earlier this month in a game that was significantly impacted by wind. Buffalo ranks No. 1 in opponent yards per play this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

New England is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -135 moneyline odds, making Buffalo a +115 underdog. The over/under is set at 43.5.