What channel is Jaguars vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 16

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets face off in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: Florida Times-Union Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In a true test of America’s addiction to the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars will head on the road for a matchup against the New York Jets in a battle between two of the worst teams in the league.

In their first game without Urban Meyer, the Jaguars were defeated by the Houston Texans 30-16 at home. Jacksonville lost six games in a row, and it’s tough to see the Jaguars putting up much of a fight the rest of the year in what has been a complete mess of a season filled with controversy.

The Jets have gone nearly a month without a victory heading into Sunday’s game, and they have the worst defense in the NFL in terms of yards per play. New York is coming off a 31-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on the road last weekend as Zach Wilson’s Year 1 struggles continue.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

This game is a pick ‘em on DraftKings Sportsbook, and both teams have -110 moneyline odds. The total is set at 41.

