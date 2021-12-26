What channel is Jaguars vs. Jets on and what is game time for Week 16

In a true test of America’s addiction to the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars will head on the road for a matchup against the New York Jets in a battle between two of the worst teams in the league.

In their first game without Urban Meyer, the Jaguars were defeated by the Houston Texans 30-16 at home. Jacksonville lost six games in a row, and it’s tough to see the Jaguars putting up much of a fight the rest of the year in what has been a complete mess of a season filled with controversy.

The Jets have gone nearly a month without a victory heading into Sunday’s game, and they have the worst defense in the NFL in terms of yards per play. New York is coming off a 31-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on the road last weekend as Zach Wilson’s Year 1 struggles continue.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

This game is a pick ‘em on DraftKings Sportsbook, and both teams have -110 moneyline odds. The total is set at 41.