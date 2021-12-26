What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Week 16

The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the playoff race after consecutive victories, and they will host the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon looking for three in a row.

The Eagles knocked off the Washington Football Team coming off a bye in Week 15, but they had a short week to prepare for this one as they last played on Tuesday. Philadelphia has developed into a well-balanced team as they rank inside the top eight in yards per play on both sides of the ball.

New York will look to avoid their fourth consecutive loss, but their last win came against the Eagles on Thanksgiving weekend in a 13-7 game. The Giants lost by multiple possessions in each of their last three games, and a consistent offense has been the team’s biggest issue.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Philadelphia is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -475 moneyline odds, making New York a +350 underdog. The point total is set at 40.5.