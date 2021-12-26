What channel is Bucs vs. Panthers on and what is game time for Week 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to get back on track after a pretty awful performance last weekend, and they will head on the road for a matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay was shut out 9-0 at home against the New Orleans Saints in a rare NFL game that featured zero touchdowns. The Buccaneers still rank inside the top six in yards per play on both sides of the ball. Be sure to check the injury reports because they are dealing with plenty of issues with their group of wide receivers.

Carolina lost four consecutive games, and they are coming off a 31-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills last weekend. The Panthers are a completely one-sided team as they rank No. 2 defensively in yards per play, but their offense is No. 31 in that statistic.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Tampa Bay is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -450 moneyline odds, making Carolina a +340 underdog. The over/under is set at 44.