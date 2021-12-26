What channel is Chargers vs. Texans on and what is game time for Week 16

The Los Angeles Chargers are coming off a tough loss in Week 15, and they will look to get back on track with a road matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Los Angeles took a seven-point lead with 2 minutes left against the Kansas City Chiefs, but they allowed a late touchdown to tie the game and lost in overtime. The Chargers fell two games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West, but they need wins to secure a spot in the playoffs.

Houston snapped a three-game losing streak with a 30-16 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road last weekend. Davis Mills has been a serviceable starting quarterback for consecutive weeks, but pulling off an upset in this spot is probably unrealistic especially when the Chargers have had extra days to rest and prepare.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

Los Angeles is a 10-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -475 moneyline odds, making Houston a +350 underdog. The over/under is set at 46.