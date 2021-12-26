 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Bears vs. Seahawks on and what is game time for Week 16

The Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks face off in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Nick Simon
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday will bring us a matchup between two NFC teams whose playoff hopes are effectively over as the Chicago Bears travel to the Seattle Seahawks in the late window.

Well, Seattle (5-9) is technically not dead yet but its playoff hopes are hanging on by the tiniest of strings. The team suffered a 20-10 loss to the Rams in Week 15, a game that pushed back to Tuesday night due to COVID-19.

Chicago (4-10) suffered a 17-9 loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The Bears did get a positive outing from Justin Fields, who completed 26-of-39 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th
Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

Seattle enters as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 43.

