What channel is Bears vs. Seahawks on and what is game time for Week 16

Sunday will bring us a matchup between two NFC teams whose playoff hopes are effectively over as the Chicago Bears travel to the Seattle Seahawks in the late window.

Well, Seattle (5-9) is technically not dead yet but its playoff hopes are hanging on by the tiniest of strings. The team suffered a 20-10 loss to the Rams in Week 15, a game that pushed back to Tuesday night due to COVID-19.

Chicago (4-10) suffered a 17-9 loss to the Vikings on Monday Night Football. The Bears did get a positive outing from Justin Fields, who completed 26-of-39 passes for 285 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Seattle enters as a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 43.