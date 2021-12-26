 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Steelers vs. Chiefs on and what is game time for Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs face off in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Nick Simon
Pittsburgh Steelers v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Sunday’s late slate will feature another AFC showdown with major playoff implications as the Pittsburgh Steelers travel out to Arrowhead Stadium to meet the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City (10-4) can officially clinch a postseason berth with a win on Sunday and would also lock up the AFC West with a win/Chargers loss. The Chiefs put themselves in this position when knocking off the Chargers in an exciting 34-28 overtime victory last Thursday night. They could be without Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, who were put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Pittsburgh (7-6-1) is still in the hunt for the postseason and stayed afloat with a big 19-13 victory over the Titans last Sunday. Pittsburgh is currently ranked ninth in the AFC standings.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Chiefs enter this game as 8.5-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 45.

