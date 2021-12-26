What channel is Broncos vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 16

Sunday will bring us a battle of two AFC West teams who are hanging on to their respective playoff hopes by a thread as the Denver Broncos head to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver (7-7) suffered a 15-10 loss to the Bengals last Sunday and lost Teddy Bridgewater in the process. The Broncos’ starter suffered a harrowing head injury in the loss, leaving the reigns to backup Drew Lock.

Las Vegas (7-7) saved its postseason chances for the time being on Monday when triumphing over the COVID-19 ravaged Browns for a 16-14 victory. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson booted a game-winning field goal as time expired to lift the team back up to .500 for the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Broncos enter as a slight one-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 41.