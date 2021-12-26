 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What channel is Broncos vs. Raiders on and what is game time for Week 16

The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders face off in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By Nick Simon
Las Vegas Raiders v Cleveland Browns Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Sunday will bring us a battle of two AFC West teams who are hanging on to their respective playoff hopes by a thread as the Denver Broncos head to Allegiant Stadium to face the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver (7-7) suffered a 15-10 loss to the Bengals last Sunday and lost Teddy Bridgewater in the process. The Broncos’ starter suffered a harrowing head injury in the loss, leaving the reigns to backup Drew Lock.

Las Vegas (7-7) saved its postseason chances for the time being on Monday when triumphing over the COVID-19 ravaged Browns for a 16-14 victory. Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson booted a game-winning field goal as time expired to lift the team back up to .500 for the season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 26th
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

The Broncos enter as a slight one-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 41.

More From DraftKings Nation