What channel is Washington vs. Cowboys on and what is game time for Week 16

We have an NFC East showdown with playoff implications for Sunday Night Football as the Dallas Cowboys will welcome the Washington Football Team to Jerry World.
Dallas (10-4) could clinch the division on Sunday with a win here and that would continue to bolster its seeding in the larger NFC playoff picture. The Cowboys took care of business against the Giants last week in a 21-6 victory.
Washington (6-8) took a big blow to its playoff chances last week when falling 27-17 to the Eagles. They watched a 10-0 first half lead quickly slip away as Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, and Dallas Goedert charged up offensively.
Game TV Info
Game date: Sunday, December 26th
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV channel: NBC
Broadcast map
Dallas enters this showdown as a 10.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 47.