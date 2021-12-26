What channel Washington vs. Cowboys is on and how to watch it via live online stream

NBC will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys, with kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Washington lost two games in a row to NFC East opponents, and they will take on the Cowboys for the second time in a span of 14 days. The Football Team haven’t scored more than 20 points in any of their last four games, so that will need to improve to keep up with Dallas.

The Cowboys are a game behind the Green Bay Packers for the top spot in the NFC, and they have already clinched a spot in the playoffs. Dallas will go for their third consecutive victory, and they have the No. 7 offense in yards per play this season.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Sports Live, NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Washington vs. Cowboys

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: WFT +340, DAL -450