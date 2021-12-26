How to watch Lions vs. Falcons NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia in Week 16.

The Lions are riding high off a win over the former top-seeded Arizona Cardinals in Week 15. Detroit is just peaking late. Despite missing most of its offensive starters, the Lions got contributions from rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and RB Craig Reynolds. St. Brown had 8 catches for 90 yards and a TD. Reynolds rushed for 112 yards on 26 carries.

The Falcons just can’t beat anyone good. ATL has lost four of six games, all to playoff teams. The latest was a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15. While Cordarrelle Patterson may have dragged your fantasy football team to the playoffs, he likely didn’t keep you there. Patterson accounted for 23 total yards on 13 touches against the Niners.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Lions vs. Falcons

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: DET +200, ATL -250