How to watch Rams vs. Vikings NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Rams and Minnesota Vikings. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday in Week 16.

The Rams had their game in Week 15 move to Tuesday night, so this is a short week for them. Los Angeles is getting close to being over its COVID-19 outbreak, though a few names were still in protocols during the week. WR Cooper Kupp had another big game with 9 catches for 136 yards and 2 TDs. He’s up to 122 receptions for 1,625 yards and 14 TDs, all three leading the League.

The Vikings placed RB Dalvin Cook into COVID-19 protocols during the week, so it looks like Alexander Mattison is going to lead the backfield again. Minnesota is in the playoff hunt with three games to go, but won’t be taking the NFC North. QB Kirk Cousins popped up on the injury report for the first time since 2013 this week with a ribs issue. That’ll be something to monitor on Sunday.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rams vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LAR -160, MIN +140