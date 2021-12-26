What channel Broncos vs. Raiders is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. This game will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Denver lost two of their last three games, and they are among several teams battling for a wild card spot in the AFC. The Broncos will be without Teddy Bridgewater with a concussion, so Drew Lock will get his first start of the season on Sunday.

The Raiders have had as dysfunctional of a season as you’ll see in the NFL, but they have yet to give up on the season, and they have a shot to squeak into the postseason. Las Vegas pulled off a 16-14 win over the Cleveland Browns on Monday to get back to .500 with three games to play.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Broncos vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Broncos -110, Raiders -110