What channel Steelers vs. Chiefs is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs. This matchup will get started at 4:25 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City seems to have gotten things figured out in recent weeks as they have now won seven games in a row, and the Chiefs are in a great position to claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Kansas City had some extra time off in this matchup after beating the Los Angeles Chargers 34-28 in overtime during Week 15’s Thursday night game.

Pittsburgh is in a battle for a playoff spot with a 7-6-1 record, and they’ve won two of their last three games heading into Sunday. The Steelers have struggled offensively this season as they rank No. 28 in yards per play, and none of their wins have come by more than one possession.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Steelers vs. Chiefs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chiefs -410, Steelers +310