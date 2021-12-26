What channel Chargers vs. Texans is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Chargers and Houston Texans. This matchup will get started at 1:00 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

The Chargers are coming off a tough loss when it came to their AFC West chances as they lost a late lead in an overtime defeat to the Kansas City Chargers. That game was on Thursday, so Los Angeles had an extra few days to prepare. The Chargers are still in good shape for the playoffs if they can get back on track against one of the worst teams in the league.

The Texans earned their third win of the season last weekend when they knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-16 in a matchup between two of the worst teams in the league. Davis Mills has improved recently from where he was at earlier this season, but he will need to play his best game to put Houston in a position to pull off an upset.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Chargers vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Chargers -525, Texans +385