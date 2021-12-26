What channel Ravens vs. Bengals is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be played at 1 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, in Week 16.

The Ravens entire season may have been decided on a missed 2-pt conversion. In Week 15, Baltimore fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-30, having a shot to tie the game late and force OT. Instead, the Ravens went for the win and QB Tyler Huntley wasn’t able to connect with TE Mark Andrews. Baltimore is tied with the Bengals at 8-6 atop the AFC North and this week could ultimately decide the division.

The Bengals can never seem to string together more than a few wins in a row. Because of that, Cincy is in this position, fighting for a playoff spot while also still being around in the division. RB Joe Mixon was banged up in Week 15’s win over the Denver Broncos. He was back at practice this week and appears fine heading into a big matchup.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ravens vs. Bengals

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BAL +130, CIN -150