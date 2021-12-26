What channel Bills vs. Patriots is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, in Week 16.

This is perhaps the biggest matchup of Week 16. The Bills head on the road to take on their division rival just 1.0 game back of first place in the AFC East. A win for Buffalo means a move up to the 2-seed in the conference. A loss could put the Bills’ playoff hopes in jeopardy. New England on the other side can pick up a win and potentially move into contention for the 1-seed. A loss also has the Pats fighting the final two games of the season to get in.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Bills vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: BUF +115, NE -135