What channel Jaguars vs. Jets is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., in Week 16.

The Jaguars were handed a sock in the former of Urban Meyer being fired last week. Unfortunately, it didn’t translate much on the field. A 30-16 loss to the Houston Texans coupled with a Detroit Lions win did help Jacksonville’s odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jets are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak this week and it’s unclear who will be available. Among those placed into protocols include head coach Robert Saleh, Michael Carter, Ryan Griffin and Elijah Moore. New York is also in the running for the No. 1 overall pick at 3-11, so this is another game with draft position implications.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Jaguars vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: JAX -110, NYJ -110