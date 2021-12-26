Report: Matt Nagy’s coaching future with Bears in jeopardy (again)

Bears HC Matt Nagy has been the subject of speculation throughout much of the 2021 NFL season, and once again, reports have been released indicating that his future with the team is in jeopardy. Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network Sunday that the new rules in place by the NFL regarding head coach searches could put Nagy’s job on the line sooner rather than later after much speculation that the Bears would finish out the season with Nagy.

The NFL’s new rule allows teams who have fired their head coach to interview prospective candidates via Zoom during the last two weeks of the season. This means, if Nagy were to be fired ahead of Week 17, they could get a jump on their search for a new coach before the regular season wraps. Other teams in the mix for these interviews would include the Raiders, who fired Jon Gruden, and the Jaguars, who fired Urban Meyer earlier this season.

Nagy has gone 4-10 in the 2021 season.