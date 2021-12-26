 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Matt Nagy’s coaching future with Bears in jeopardy (again)

We break down the news that Bears HC Matt Nagy’s future with the team could be in jeopardy.

By kate.magdziuk
Head coach Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears reacts during the fourth quarter of the NFL game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-30. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Bears HC Matt Nagy has been the subject of speculation throughout much of the 2021 NFL season, and once again, reports have been released indicating that his future with the team is in jeopardy. Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network Sunday that the new rules in place by the NFL regarding head coach searches could put Nagy’s job on the line sooner rather than later after much speculation that the Bears would finish out the season with Nagy.

The NFL’s new rule allows teams who have fired their head coach to interview prospective candidates via Zoom during the last two weeks of the season. This means, if Nagy were to be fired ahead of Week 17, they could get a jump on their search for a new coach before the regular season wraps. Other teams in the mix for these interviews would include the Raiders, who fired Jon Gruden, and the Jaguars, who fired Urban Meyer earlier this season.

Nagy has gone 4-10 in the 2021 season.

