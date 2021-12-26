NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 17

The AFC South finished off its Week 16 schedule on Sunday, but the games that mattered were completed before Sunday arrived. The Titans and Colts played earlier in the week and they held serve heading toward Week 17.

The Titans came back from a 10-0 deficit to beat the 49ers on a late game field goal on Thursday Night Football. They struggled in the first half, but A.J. Brown was unstoppable in the second half. They could have clinched the division but needed a Colts loss. Indy went down to the desert on Christmas Day and beat the Cardinals. The Colts are unlikely to win the division, but they have moved closer to punching their ticket for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars improve their chances of securing the No. 1 overall pick with a loss to the Jets and the Texans shocked the Chargers in Houston.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. We’ll drop in the latest odds once they arrive coming out of Week 16.

Titans: -2500 (was-800)

Colts: +1200 (was +550)

Texans: Off the board

Jaguars: Off the board

AFC South