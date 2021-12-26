NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 17

The AFC North is super tight coming down the home stretch of the 2021 regular season, but the Bengals secured a critical win to move a step closer to clinching their first division title in six years. The Bengals beat the Ravens to take a one-game lead on Baltimore and secure the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The Steelers are currently playing, but even with a win, they would be roughly a game back due to the tie and also lost the head-to-head tiebreaker. Cincinnati closes the season hosting the Chiefs and then traveling the face Browns, so a division title is far from secured. They’ll need some help if they lose their last two games, but they’ve done what they can to get some breathing room in the division.

