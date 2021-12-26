NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 17

The AFC East has one game remaining to play on Monday, but Sunday saw a huge win for the Bills. Buffalo went into Gillette Stadium and beat the Patriots 33-21. With the win, Buffalo moved into a tie with New England. The teams split the head-to-head series and the Bills hold the divisional record tiebreaker to secure first place for the time being.

The Dolphins face the Saints on Monday Night Football and are still mathematically alive in the division race. Their better playoff chance is in the wild card picture if they beat the Saints.

The Jets got their fourth win, beating the Jaguars in New Jersey. They currently hold the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and are close to clinching a top five pick.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. We’ll drop in the latest odds once they arrive coming out of Week 16.

Patriots: TBD (was -175)

Bills: TBD (was +130)

Dolphins: TBD (was +10000)

Jets: Off the board

AFC East