NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 17

The Packers wrapped up the NFC North title last week and now it’s just a matter of pushing for the No. 1 seed. The Packers took care of business on Saturday when they edged out the Browns 24-22 in some Christmas football.

Green Bay improved to 12-3 and will head into Week 17 with the best record in the NFL. They finish the season at home against the Vikings and on the road against the Lions. They don’t need to win out to secure the No. 1 seed, but their remaining schedule is favorable.

The Vikings lost to the Rams and are scrambling for their playoff lives over the final two weeks. They dropped from seventh to ninth with the loss and now need help to get into the playoffs. Minnesota closes the season with games at the Packers and home against the Bears. The Eagles are 8-7 and a game up in the final wild card berth. If the Saints win on Monday Night Football to close out Week 16, that’ll put another team in between the Vikings and a playoff berth.

NFC North