NFL standings, Week 16: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 17

The NFC West has a new leader coming out of Week 16. The Rams beat the Vikings on Sunday and that coupled with the Cardinals loss to the Colts on Saturday means LA now has a one game lead. The Rams can clinch the division in Week 17 with a win and a Cardinals loss as Arizona still holds the divisional record tiebreaker edge on LA.

The 49ers lost to the Titans on Thursday Night Football to drop to 8-7. That formally eliminated them from the NFC West title race, and has them scrambling for a playoff berth. They hold key tiebreakers, but likely will need at least one win in their final two games to ensure they’re not hoping for some help.

The final two weeks will see the Rams travel to Baltimore and host San Francisco while Arizona travels to Dallas and hosts Seattle. San Francisco hosts Houston before heading to Southern California to close the season.

DraftKings Sportsbook provides odds to win each division. We’ll drop in the latest odds once they arrive coming out of Week 16.

Rams: TBD (was -190)

Cardinals: TBD (was +145)

49ers: Off the board

Seahawks: Off the board

NFC West