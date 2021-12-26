Breaking down the NFL standings heading toward Week 17

The NFL wrapped up its 1 p.m. slate of games on Sunday of Week 16 and we have another division champion. The Bucs won the NFC South with a win over the Panthers, joining last week’s NFC North-winning Packers. The Rams clinched a playoff berth as well to join those two and the Cowboys in punching their ticket for the postseason.

The wild card race is a mess, but the division leaders are quickly settling down. The Bengals beat the Ravens on Sunday to take a one-game lead in the AFC North with the head-to-head tiebreaker. They can clinch the division in Week 17 pending various outcomes. Meanwhile, the Bills have moved into a tie with the Patriots in the AFC East and hold the tiebreaker edge heading into the final two weekends.

The biggest upset of Week 16 saw the Texans dominate the Chargers in Houston. LA drops to the outside looking in, but also now sets up the Chiefs with a division clinching opportunity against the Steelers Sunday afternoon.

Below are the eight divisional standings after 16 weeks of football. We’ll update with results as Sunday and Monday close out. *=clinched playoff berth; **=clinched division

