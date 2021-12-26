Watch corgis race with a Santa on one’s back at Vikings-Rams halftime

There really isn’t a lot to say about this other than, you know you want to watch racing corgis where one has a Santa on its back. The Vikings-Rams Week 16 game is into the third quarter, but at halftime it offered us this race. At some point, DraftKings Sportsbook needs to set odds on these halftime animal racing events. Live betting knows no bounds!

Might not be anything better than seeing puppies race on a football field with mini Santa's on their backs pic.twitter.com/NjkdZ10Kmt — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 26, 2021