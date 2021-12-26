 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeVonta Smith touchdown reversed and then reversed again in Week 16 [VIDEO]

The refs got it right but it took some time and extra efforts.

By David Fucillo
DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches the ball in front of Xavier McKinney #29 of the New York Giants for a touchdown during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts found DeVonta Smith on the right edge of the end zone for a touchdown on a sweet little play. And then referee shenanigans ensued. Here’s the original touchdown.

All scoring plays are reviewed, and things went haywire. The booth reversed the score, but then there was a second review issued by the replay command center. You don’t often see a play reviewed and then immediately reviewed a second time. They got the call right, but as Football Zebras noted, it was not a pretty display by all involved.

The Eagles will move into the final wild card position after this game thanks to the Vikings losing to the Rams. There is a lot of football left the next two weeks, but the Eagles will come out of Week 16 controlling their potential playoff standing. They close out the season with games at Washington and home against Dallas.

