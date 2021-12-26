Nick Foles leads last-minute drive, Bears go for two-point conversion to take lead over Seahawks

The Chicago Bears looked out of sorts for much of the afternoon in Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks despite playing in familiar snowy conditions. That changed on the last drive of the game for the Bears, with journeyman quarterback Nick Foles leading the team to a touchdown and a go-ahead two-point conversion.

Foles converted many key plays through the air, but the biggest was a fourth-and-goal toss to Jimmy Graham, the former Seahawks tight end. Graham ran to a corner of the endzone and simply boxed out Seattle’s corners to set up the decision for Matt Nagy.

In John Harbaugh fashion, Nagy decided going for the win was the option. Foles was able to find Damiere Byrd, who somehow managed to get a knee down in the endzone despite three Seattle defenders attempting to carry him out.

Bears take the lead with the two-point conversion!



1:01 left.



: #CHIvsSEA on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/OCPQe9112T — NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2021

The Seahawks did get a chance to win the game on the final drive, but Chicago’s defense stood tall on a fourth down play to secure a big win on the road. A false start for Gerald Everett made the fourth-and-1 a fourth-and-6, which the Seahawks failed to convert. There were offsetting penalties on the play leading to a retry, but Seattle again failed to move the chains.