What channel is Dolphins vs. Saints on and what is game time for Week 16

This week’s Monday Night Football showdown brings us to the Superdome where the Miami Dolphins will pay a visit the New Orleans Saints.

New Orleans (7-7) managed to keep its playoff hopes alive in the NFC with a shocking 9-0 upset of the Buccaneers last Sunday night. The defensive line frustrated the Bucs offense and managed to sack Tom Brady four times in the win. Taysom Hill was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list so rookie Ian Book will make the start for the Saints.

Miami (7-7) is still trying to fight its way into the playoff picture and stayed afloat with a 31-19 victory over the Jets last week. Duke Johnson re-emerged with 107 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win, adding onto the two passing touchdowns by Tua Tagovailoa.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, December 27th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

Miami enters the game as a 1.5-point favorite per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 37.5.