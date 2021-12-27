What channel Dolphins vs. Saints Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Already without Jameis Winston, the Saints could be without quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Siemian as both tested positive for COVID-19, so rookie Ian Book could get the start on Monday night. Expect New Orleans to rely on their ground game a significant amount, and they’ll need another incredible performance from their defense.

Tua Tagovailoa seems to have turned a corner in his second year in Miami, and the Dolphins got back to .500 after winning six consecutive games. All of a sudden, Miami is within reach of a potential playoff spot in the AFC if they can keep this success going.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Dolphins vs. Saints

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Dolphins -130, Saints +110