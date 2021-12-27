 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel Dolphins vs. Saints Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints on ESPN.

By Erik Buchinger

NFL: New Orleans Saints at New York Jets Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Already without Jameis Winston, the Saints could be without quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Siemian as both tested positive for COVID-19, so rookie Ian Book could get the start on Monday night. Expect New Orleans to rely on their ground game a significant amount, and they’ll need another incredible performance from their defense.

Tua Tagovailoa seems to have turned a corner in his second year in Miami, and the Dolphins got back to .500 after winning six consecutive games. All of a sudden, Miami is within reach of a potential playoff spot in the AFC if they can keep this success going.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Dolphins vs. Saints

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Dolphins -130, Saints +110

