Which Dolphins players are on the COVID-19 list?

COVID-19 outbreaks have been in full swing in the past several weeks, but luckily, the Miami Dolphins will head into their Week 16 primetime matchup with their starters in tow. However, that doesn’t mean they’ve been totally immune to the virus either. Rookie WR Jaylen Waddle along with RBs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed have all been placed on the COVID list recently, though each has cleared protocols and will be available on Monday Night Football for Week 16 against the Saints.

Here’s the full list of players currently going on the Dolphins reserve/COVID-19 list. We’ll update as new names come in.

Dolphins players on COVID-19 list

TE Cethan Carter

OL Greg Mancz

LB Duke Riley

RB Lynn Bowden

OG Robert Jones

OG Solomon Kindley

CB Justin Coleman

WR Albert Wilson

With the new rules in place, a vaccinated player has a chance of returning within a day or two of going on the list while an unvaccinated player would miss either a minimum of five days as a close contact or ten days with a positive test result.

If vaccinated, a player can return if he is asymptomatic for at least 24 hours by one of the following options:

He receives two BRL PCR test results that are either negative or produce Cycle Threshold (CT) values of 35 or greater; OR He receives one BRL PCR test result that is either negative or produces CT values of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result from a test taken within 24 hours of the BRL PCR test. Both tests can be taken at the same time or less than 24 hours apart; OR He receives two negative MESA tests 24 hours after the initial swab was taken, but can be taken concurrently provided it’s two separate new swabs.

The previous policy required two negative tests at least 24 hours apart, but that has been cut down considerably with these new protocols that allow for quicker returns.