Jimmy Garoppolo misses first Week 17 practice with right thumb injury suffered vs. Titans

Monday PM update: Adam Schefter is reporting the injury is thought to be “a more significant injury” than a right thumb sprain. We’ll find out more later this week, but this suggests Trey Lance is looking at a starting opportunity in Week 17.

The San Francisco 49ers played on Thursday Night Football in Week 16, which means Monday brought a bonus practice for the team heading into Week 17. Although it’s described as a glorified walkthrough, it brought a significant development for the 49ers.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo did not take part in practice due to an injury he suffered early in the Titans game. Kyle Shanahan told the media he suffered a right thumb injury late in the second quarter when he got sacked. Shanahan described it as a thumb sprain, not a fracture.

Garoppolo’s status is uncertain for Week 17 when the 49ers face the Houston Texans. Trey Lance is his backup and would take over the starting role. The team will see what Garoppolo’s thumb feels like on Wednesday at practice.

The 49ers lost to the Titans on Thursday 20-17. Kicker Randy Bullock won the game in the final minute, but a pair of Jimmy Garoppolo interceptions were critical errors in the loss. The 49ers dropped to 8-7 heading into Week 17. If the Saints and Eagles win out, the 49ers will drop out of the final playoff spot.