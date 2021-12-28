Jaguars head coach search: News, rumors of interviews hirings to replace Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars became the second team in the NFL to fire their coach in 2021. Owner Shad Khan hoped to make a splash when he hired former college coach Urban Meyer, but it was a disaster almost from the get-go. Starting with the hiring of former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle in spite of racist comments and ending with a report that he kicked kicker Josh Lambo, Meyer was an embarrassment in his brief time in the NFL.

Khan and general manager Trent Baalke will now lead a search for Meyer’s replacement. Baalke has issues in his own right and it will be interesting to see if having a GM in place impacts some of the HC candidates who might want some say in the GM they work with. But in the meantime, the search process has begun.

The NFL changed its rules for when teams can start the formal interview process with coaches on other teams. Previously teams had to wait until after the conclusion of the regular season, and there were delays in interviewing certain playoff coaches. The NFL has changed it so teams can begin requesting interviews during the final two weeks of the regular season.

That process began on Tuesday, December 28, and the Jaguars have wasted no time.

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich

The Jaguars have asked the Bucs for permission to interview offensive coordInator Byron Leftwich for their head coaching position. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 28, 2021

Bucs DC Todd Bowles

#Jaguars have also asked to speak to Todd Bowles, sources say. https://t.co/m9IIk0wYcx — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 28, 2021

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Jaguars have requested permission to interview both Cowboys coordinators, DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore for their HC job, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Colts DC Matt Eberflus

The #Jaguars put in an interview slip for #Colts DC Matt Eberflus, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 28, 2021

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson