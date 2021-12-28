 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Jaguars head coach search: News, rumors of interviews hirings to replace Urban Meyer

The Jaguars fired Urban Meyer after Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down their search for a replacement.

By David Fucillo
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan during Friday afternoon’s press conference at TIAA Bank Field. After his arrival in Jacksonville, Florida Friday morning, April 30, 2021, Jacksonville Jaguars first-round draft pick Trevor Lawrence along with team owner Shad Khan, head coach Urban Meyer and the Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke held a press conference in the afternoon inside TIAA Bank Field. Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Jacksonville Jaguars became the second team in the NFL to fire their coach in 2021. Owner Shad Khan hoped to make a splash when he hired former college coach Urban Meyer, but it was a disaster almost from the get-go. Starting with the hiring of former Iowa strength coach Chris Doyle in spite of racist comments and ending with a report that he kicked kicker Josh Lambo, Meyer was an embarrassment in his brief time in the NFL.

Khan and general manager Trent Baalke will now lead a search for Meyer’s replacement. Baalke has issues in his own right and it will be interesting to see if having a GM in place impacts some of the HC candidates who might want some say in the GM they work with. But in the meantime, the search process has begun.

The NFL changed its rules for when teams can start the formal interview process with coaches on other teams. Previously teams had to wait until after the conclusion of the regular season, and there were delays in interviewing certain playoff coaches. The NFL has changed it so teams can begin requesting interviews during the final two weeks of the regular season.

That process began on Tuesday, December 28, and the Jaguars have wasted no time.

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich

Bucs DC Todd Bowles

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Colts DC Matt Eberflus

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

More From DraftKings Nation