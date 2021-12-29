Aaron Rodgers not ruling out retirement after this season

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is heading toward a second straight NFL MVP award and the No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 Playoffs. Despite everything going well this season, Rodgers is still being asked about his future in the NFL.

Before the season and after Rodgers returned to the Packers, there was the sentiment this would be his final season in Green Bay regardless of outcome. Rodgers would his the open market and sign elsewhere. There’s still the possibility Rodgers returns to the Packers. There’s also the chance he hangs ‘em up, perhaps after a run at a Super Bowl.

Rodgers even hinted at said return to the Packers next season. He told reporters, including Ryan Wood, that his relationship with GM Brian Gutekunst has improved over the course of the season. It makes the most sense. If Rodgers wants to win, he’s going to have the best shot at doing so in Green Bay. Here’s what Rodgers had to say to reporters on Wednesday when asked about retirement.

Aaron Rodgers says he isn't necessarily thinking about playing "elsewhere" next season. He says the complimentary things he's said about #Packers and Brian Gutekunst have been "heartfelt," and that his relationship has grown with Gutekunst. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) December 29, 2021

Heading into Week 17, the Packers are 12-3 and have the best record in the NFL. Green Bay controls its own destiny — two more wins and the top overall seed throughout the playoffs is theirs. Rodgers is -175 to win MVP with the next-best odds going to RB Jonathan Taylor at +600. As long as Rodgers doesn’t screw up completely and the Packers pick up two wins, he’ll repeat as MVP.