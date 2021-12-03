Breaking down NFL weather for Week 13, what it means for fantasy and betting

In the Week 13 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Patriots at Bills

Right now this game looks like it’s going to be trouble. A 60 percent chance of rain early in the day should switch to snow when this game is played on Monday night. Sustained winds around 20 mph with gusts likely higher will make the sub-freezing temperatures feel even colder.

Cardinals at Bears

An 80 percent chance of rain and winds around 12 mph shouldn’t kill offenses, but it could get sloppy if the rain is persistent. Temperatures will be chilly, but not freezing in the low 40s.

Chargers at Bengals

There is a 50 percent chance of rain with temperatures in the mid-50s and wind around 10 mph. Will be worth keeping an eye on the rain chances for this one as we get closer to kickoff.

Better weather games

Giants at Dolphins

Warm temperatures in the high 70s with mostly clear skies and winds around 11 mph should make for decent football weather.

Colts at Texans

Cloudy skies with temperatures in the high 60s and wind around 11 mph shouldn’t cause too many problems for the passing and kicking game.

Eagles at Jets

MetLife Stadium will have great weather, with clear skies, temperatures in the low 50s and wind around 6 mph.

49ers at Seahawks

Chance of rain, but the best chance comes later. Temperatures should hover around 40 degrees with light winds.

Jaguars at Rams

Clear skies, temperatures in the high 60s and light winds make for yet another beautiful day in Los Angeles.

Ravens at Steelers

40 percent chance of rain with that chance rising after the game. Temperatures in the low 50s and wind around 8 mph.

Home sweet dome

Vikings at Lions

Buccaneers at Falcons

Washington at Raiders