Dak Prescott gets slight MVP bump with TNF win over Saints

The Dallas Cowboys got a key road win on Thursday to open Week 13, beating the New Orleans Saints 27-17. Dallas improved to 8-4 and at the very least will maintain their two game lead in the division, pending the outcome of Washington’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

Quarterback Dak Prescott made some key passes, but the win came thanks to a total team effort. CeeDee Lamb had 122 yards from scrimmage, including a 33-yard run. Tony Pollard had a 58-yard touchdown run. The defense made big plays and took advantage of Taysom Hill’s poor accuracy.

And yet, because of the perception of “quarterback wins,” Prescott saw his odds of winning MVP improve. Coming into Thursday’s game, DraftKings Sportsbook had him installed at +1200 to win the award. Coming out of Thursday’s game he is now listed at +1000. After Week 12, Patrick Mahomes and Kyler Murray were both ahead of him at +1000. Now, they are both at +1200 and just behind him.

The Cowboys remain on track to win their division with only five games left on their schedule. If the Bucs and Bills continue their winning ways, we can expect this race to likely come down to Tom Brady vs. Josh Allen. Aaron Rodgers is just beyond them at +600 but likely cannot win it just by having a solid close to the season. He, along with Dak Prescott, would need some help.

