Is there Thursday Night Football this week?

The 2021 NFL regular season is fast coming to a close and Week 17 brings a significant marker. This marks the first week we will not have a Thursday game. We get 15 games on Sunday and one game on Monday.

Technically the Thursday Night Football schedule does not start until Week 2 because Week 1’s Thursday opener uses the Sunday Night Football broadcast team. And technically, TNF in Week 16 was the Browns-Packers game on Christmas Day rather than 49ers-Titans two days prior.

It’s all kind of absurd, but whatever the case, Week 17 and Week 18 will not have a Thursday game. Additionally, Week 18 will not have a Monday game, instead having all 32 teams playing on Sunday to wrap up the regular season schedule.

Here’s a look at the complete NFL schedule for Week 17.

1 p.m.

Rams at Ravens, FOX

Atlanta at Buffalo, FOX

Giants at Bears, CBS

Chiefs at Bengals, CBS

Raiders at Colts, FOX

Jaguars at Patriots, CBS

Bucs at Jets, FOX

Dolphins at Titans, CBS

Eagles at Washington, FOX

4:05 p.m.

Broncos at Chargers, CBS

Texans at 49ers, CBS

4:25 p.m.

Cardinals at Cowboys, FOX

Panthers at Saints, FOX

Lions at Seahawks, FOX

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m.

Vikings at Packers, NBC

Monday Night Football, 8:15 p.m.

Browns at Steelers, ESPN