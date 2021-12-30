Ben Roethlisberger says Week 17 will likely be his last at Heinz Field

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger told reporters on Thursday that this could be his last game played at Heinz Field, per Dale Lolley.

All signs are pointing to this could be it, regular season, that is. I know we still have a chance to get a playoff game there if things fall our way and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, signs are pointing that this could be it.

Earlier reports this season had Roethlisberger telling teammates that this was his last year as well. There is little doubt that Big Ben is hanging up his cleats, with his likely next stop Canton, Ohio.

As his career comes to a close, Roethlisberger will have played 18 years in the NFL and put up over 63,000 passing yards and 416 passing touchdowns, along with three Super Bowl appearances and two Super Bowl wins.

Pittsburgh is still in the wild card hunt, but after being humiliated by Kansas City last week, the team doesn’t appear close to being able to make the move to get into postseason. The Steelers do not have a quarterback ready to replace Roethlisberger, as Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins have done nothing to prove themselves in their time on the field. It is going to be a big adjustment for the Steelers and their fans as they navigate the quarterback landscape over the next few seasons and possibly beyond.