Breaking down NFL weather for Week 17, what it means for fantasy and betting

Happy new year everyone! We are now into Week 17 and after 16 weeks of fairly calm and warm weather on average, we have a cold front that will affect a big swath of the country and the NFL games that lie therein.

In the Week 17 weather report, we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Lambeau Field is heated, so the 5 degree temperature shouldn’t be that problematic for footing, but it will be darn cold. The good news is that the wind should stay under 10 mph and there is no precipitation in the forecast.

Temperatures are going to be right around freezing, with 30-40 percent chance of precipitation and wind 10-15 mph. This is right on the edge of a bad weather game, but the forecast will change a bnit between now and then, so this is very much a game to watch out for.

Wind, cold and rain are the possible troubles in Tennessee, as there is a 30-40% chance of precipitation, winds around 15 mph and temperatures right above freezing. Another one to keep an eye on.

We saw the snow last week in Seattle and now we’ll get rain, as there is currently a 9-% chance of precipitation. Add in temperatures in the low 40s and wind closing in on 15 mph and it will be uncomfortable in the Emerald City.

Better weather games

It’s going to be cold, with temperatures in the low 20s, but there is no precipitation in the forecast right now. Winds are 10-15 mph, which is going to make things super chilly. but for the most part okay for football.

Rain chances are up around 60%, but wind will be light and temperatures in the mid 40s. If this turns into an all game downpour, offenses could be in trouble, but right now I’m not super worried.

Temperatures are going to be right around freezing with a 20% chance of rain. Wind chills should be below freezing, as winds will be around 12 mph. Not perfect, but not horrible

There is a 40% chance of rain, with temperatures in the high 50s and wind around 13 mph. If the rain and wind predictions increase, things could get ugly.

There is a 40% chance of rain, with winds around 12 mph, but temperatures will be mild, with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain looks likely at 50 percent, but win will be under 10 mph and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Low 60s, 5 mph wind and sunny skies make this the best weather game of the weekend.

A 20-30% chance of rain with temperatures in the mid-40s will make things a little chilly, but wind should be light, making this game fine for football.

Clear skies, light wind and temperatures below freezing around 27 degrees will make this a crisp, but good venue for football.

Home sweet dome