Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is announcing the 15 finalists for the class of 2022 on Thursday afternoon. The Hall of Fame is tweeting them out as we speak and we’ll update this list as more names come out.

This group joins the senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally, and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.

The final vote will take place the week of the Super Bowl in February. The class will be formally announced on Thursday, February 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.