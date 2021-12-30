Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 finalists

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is announcing the 15 finalists for the class of 2022 on Thursday afternoon. The Hall of Fame is tweeting them out as we speak and we’ll update this list as more names come out.
- Andre Johnson, WR — 2003-2014 Houston Texans, 2015 Indianapolis Colts, 2016 Tennessee Titans
- DeMarcus Ware, LB — 2005-2013 Dallas Cowboys, 2014-2016 Denver Broncos
- Devin Hester, PR/KR/WR — 2006-2013 Chicago Bears, 2014-2015 Atlanta Falcons, 2016 Baltimore Ravens, 2016 Seattle Seahawks
- Patrick Willis, LB — 2007-2014 San Francisco 49ers
- Sam Mills, LB — 1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers
- Zach Thomas, LB — 1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys
- Jared Allen, DE — 2004-2007 Kansas City Chiefs, 2008-2013 Minnesota Vikings, 2014-2015 Chicago Bears, 2015 Carolina Panthers
- Richard Seymour, DE/DT — 2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders
- Bryant Young, DT — 1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers
- Reggie Wayne, WR — 2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts
- Torry Holt, WR — 1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Ronde Barber, DB — 1997-2012 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- LeRoy Butler, DB — 1990-2001 Green Bay Packers
- Tony Boselli, OT — 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars, 2002 Houston Texans (injured reserve)
- Willie Anderson, OT — 1996-2007 Cincinnati Bengals, 2008 Baltimore Ravens
This group joins the senior finalist Cliff Branch, contributor finalist Art McNally, and coach finalist Dick Vermeil.
The final vote will take place the week of the Super Bowl in February. The class will be formally announced on Thursday, February 10 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.