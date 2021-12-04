What channel is the American Conference Championship game on and what is game time for Houston-Cincinnati?

The Cincinnati Bearcats have everything on the line when they take on the Houston Cougars for the AAC Championship on Saturday, December 4th from Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cincinnati could become the first Group of 5 team to advance to the College Football Playoff in the event’s existence with a victory on Saturday. The Bearcats will need to avoid any distraction involving head coach Luke Fickell, whose name will continue to be mentioned for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish job till that position is filled, because Houston is capable of pulling an upset.

Houston’s 11-1 season has been overshadowed by Cincinnati’s success, but Dana Holgorsen had a fantastic regular season after a bit of a struggle to his tenure with the Cougars. Houston has actually been led by defense, which ranks No. 10 in opponent yards per play, but the Cougars will need to play their best game of the season on both sides of the ball to pull off this victory.

Game TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 4th

Game time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Cincinnati is a 10.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -450 moneyline odds, making Houston a +340 underdog. The point total is set at 53.