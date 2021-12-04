What channel is ACC Championship game on and what is game time for Wake Forest-Pitt?

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Pittsburgh Panthers are having dream seasons, and both fan bases should be thrilled their team is competing for an ACC Championship on Saturday, December 4th.

Wake Forest already has a double-digit win season for the first time since 2006, and the Demon Deacons have one of the most entertaining offenses in the country. Wake Forest plays at a fast pace with the second most plays per game against FBS opponents this season and is led by Dave Clawson, one of the most underrated coaches in the sport.

Kenny Pickett is having the best season of his college career by a wide margin, and Pittsburgh went 10-2 because of it. He completed 67.7% of his passes this year for 4,066 yards with 40 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Pickett should have plenty of success against a pretty bad Wake Forest defense.

ACC Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 4th

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -160 moneyline odds, making Wake Forest a +140 underdog. The point total is set at 71.