What channel is the Big Ten Championship game on and what is game time for Iowa-Michigan?

The Michigan Wolverines are in the Big Ten Championship for the first time since the event started, and they will play the Iowa Hawkeyes, which are making their second appearance, on Saturday, December 4th from Indianapolis.

Michigan pulled off the impossible as Jim Harbaugh came out victorious against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the regular season finale. There was nothing fluky about the way the Wolverines won, but they cannot overlook a tough Iowa team on Saturday night. With a victory, Michigan would make their first ever College Football Playoff performance.

Iowa took advantage of the Wisconsin Badgers’ loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on the final day of the regular season to get to this matchup. The Hawkeyes moved all the way up to No. 2 in the country earlier this season as they forced turnovers at an incredibly high rate. Iowa’s offense ranks No. 121 in yards per play, so they’ll need their best performance of the season to win the conference.

Big Ten TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 4th

Game time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Michigan is a 11.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -490 moneyline odds, making Iowa a +360 underdog. The point total is set at 43.5.