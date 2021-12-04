What channel is Big 12 Championship game on and what is game time for Baylor-Oklahoma State?

For the first time in a while, the Big 12 title game features a team from Oklahoma that isn’t called the Sooners.

The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears will be competing for their conference championship on Saturday afternoon at Jerry World in Dallas. For OSU, a win could earn them a spot in the College Football Playoff

The Pokes have had a stellar season, losing just once all year in upset fashion to Iowa State. They’ve been thriving thanks to an above average offense and an absolutely stellar defense that allows just 16 points per game.

Baylor has already lost to OSU once this season, a 24-14 game in Stillwater in early October. Since then they’ve been on a roll though and enter the conference championship on a three-game winning streak

Big 12 Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 4th

Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Oklahoma State is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -240 on the moneyline. That makes Baylor a +195 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 46.