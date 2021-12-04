What channel is the Mid-American Championship game on and what is game time for Northern Illinois-Kent State?

Sadly, the final game of MACtion is upon us for the 2021 season as the Northern Illinois Huskies take on the Kent State Golden Flashes for the Mid American Conference title on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskies are a true chaos team. They’ve seen nine of their 12 games decided by seven points or less this season, winning seven of those contests. They could easily be a one-win team if a few bounces go in the other direction, but they seem to have luck on their side this season.

Kent State has been thriving thanks to its high-powered offense, which scores about 33 points per game. Though they’ll need to score those points, as their defense is a bit suspect, ranking 116th in the nation.

Mid-American Conference Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 4th

Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Kent State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -160 on the moneyline. That makes NIU a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 74.5.