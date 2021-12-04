What channel is the Mountain West Championship game on and what is game time for Utah State-San Diego State?

The Mountain West title game could send the San Diego State Aztecs to a New Year’s Six bowl game if other things fall into place around them, but first they’ll have to take down Utah State for the MWC crown.

The Aztecs have dropped just one game all season, a 30-20 home loss to Fresno State. They come into this one on a four-game winning streak, though they haven’t been super dominant in those victories. Each of their last four wins has come by an average of just seven points.

Utah State has benefitted from a relatively weak schedule this season, but they’ve beat bad teams in resounding fashion most of the time. Their offense ranks in the top half of the FBS and they’ll need a good day taking on the 10th ranked defense in the nation in SDSU.

Mountain West Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 4th

Game time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

San Diego State is a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -225 on the moneyline. That makes Utah State a +185 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.