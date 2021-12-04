What channel is the SEC Championship game on and what is game time for Alabama-Georgia?

The SEC title game is a matchup with major College Football Playoff implications as the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide tries to stay alive against the juggernaut that is the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon on CBS.

Alabama has just one loss on the season, but I think it’s safe to say they’re not the same Crimson Tide we’re used to seeing. Their loss came against a Texas A&M squad that is an average SEC team this season. They’ve also played close games against the likes of Florida and LSU, who have both since fired their head coaches. Alabama has flashes of brilliance, but they’re not as consistent as they normally are. To beat UGA, they’ll need their best performance of the year.

The Bulldogs have been the best team in the nation since the season started with a win over Clemson. Most teams in the nation would love to have their offense, which boasts over 40 points per game, but their defense is the true strength of this squad. They might be the best college football defense in the history of the modern game, allowing just 83 points during the entire season, and doing it in the best conference in the nation.

SEC Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 4th

Game time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Georgia is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -255 on the moneyline. That makes Alabama a +205 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.5.