What channel is Sun Belt Championship game on and what is game time for Appalachian State-Louisiana?

The Sun Belt title game will feature the Appalachian State Mountaineers taking on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday afternoon on ESPN.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have played App State already once earlier this season and came away with a huge 41-13 win. Their defense is playing lights out, ranking 13th in the nation and allowing just 18.5 points per game. This is going to be the final game Billy Napier coaches the team, as he’ll head to Gainesville to take the head coaching job for the Florida Gators.

While the Mountaineers got slapped the first time these two teams played, App State is a very different team now than they were a few months ago. They’re currently on a six-game winning streak and their defense has been stellar, allowing their three most recent opponents to just seven points or less.

Sun Belt Championship TV Info

Game date: Saturday, December 4th

Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Appalachian State is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -145 on the moneyline. That makes Louisiana a +125 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.