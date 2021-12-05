What channel is Bucs vs. Falcons on and what is game time for Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons meet in a big NFC South showdown in Week 13. The Buccaneers are leading the division at 8-3 but the Falcons have remained surprisingly competitive after a slow start. Tampa Bay won the previous meeting between the two teams.

The Bucs were fortunate to get two pick-sixes in that game, which ultimately went their way 48-25. Tampa Bay’s offense is kicking into high gear again, and Tom Brady is among those in consideration for NFL MVP. The Buccaneers do have to hope their defense can find some of its mojo again, and this is a favorable matchup for that unit.

The Falcons will be hoping to avoid those mistakes this time around. Matt Ryan has started to adjust to his limited weapons, and Kyle Pitts is looking like the player everyone thought he would be. Atlanta’s defense is coming off a strong showing against the Jaguars and will be ready to go in this game.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Buccaneers are 11-point favorites against the spread according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Tampa Bay is -575 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is +410. The total is set at 50.5