What channel is Cardinals vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 13

The Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears meet up in Week 13 with both teams getting some extended time off. The Cardinals are coming off a bye week hoping their stars will be back in action while the Bears played on Thanksgiving day and got a win over the Lions.

Arizona has been able to remain competitive with backups at quarterback and receiver, so there’s no rush to get Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins back. James Conner has been the revelation of the season, scoring touchdowns for fun. Arizona’s defense has also been on point this season, which is important for winning games if your starting quarterback isn’t healthy.

The Bears are celebrating a rare win this season amid reports about Matt Nagy’s future with the organization. Chicago will definitely be in the market for a new coach in the offseason but for now Nagy remains in charge. Quarterback remains a concern for the Bears, with both Justin Fields and Andy Dalton having their share of struggles. And Chicago’s defense, once its calling card, has declined substantially.

Cardinals vs. Bears TV Info

Game date: Sunday, December 5th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cardinals are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, though that may change depending on player availability. Arizona is -380 on the moneyline while Chicago is +290, with the total set at 45.5.